UAE-Based Conglomerate Build Station Eyes Rwanda, Regional Market

Build Station, a leading distributor and manufacturer of building materials and finishing products in Middle East, is eyeing entering the Rwandan and other East African markets as it seeks to expand its reach and market in the medium term.

The Dubai-based business which specialises in supplying designer tiles and surfaces, sanitary ware, lighting solutions, furniture and accessories, is considering to set up shop in Rwanda over the near future, a move that could be a gamechanger in the construction and real estate industry.

Build Station, which runs a 25,000 square feet showroom in Dubai’s Al Quoz creative zone, is looking to venture in Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania, with quality construction and houseware products that will offer citizens of the said countries a variety.

In an interview with KT Press, Saeed AlNajjar, the CEO of Build Station, the leading middle eastern dealer in construction and building materials, Rwanda is an ideal location for expansion given the country’s conducive business and investment track record.

“Rwanda has definitely been on our radar for some time now and we are happy to announce that soon we will expand our business here because we see the demand is there,” the Build Station CEO said.

Build Station is considering bringing its innovative and forward-thinking concepts to the Rwandan and East African markets with top-notch construction products.

Build Station’s expansion into the African market, particularly in Rwanda, Tanzania, and Kenya will bring a competitive edge in the building and construction market, with top quality customized products that will add value to the fast-evolving and growing industry.

“The African continent, and East Africa in particular, offers a vast market for us with ongoing construction projects, making it an attractive target for Build Station’s expansion. At the moment we are looking at Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya,” AlNajjar said.

“Our unique selling points include our diverse product offerings, in-house design services, and a commitment to quality living for all budgets. Moreover, our impressive 25,000 square foot showroom in Dubai is a testament to our dedication to providing top-notch building materials and finishing products,”

AlNajjar said Build Station has plans to open more offices in various countries, including Spain, South Africa, China, and Qatar, with several more on the horizon.

In July, Build Station took a step towards global expansion by participating in the South African International Trade Exhibition, as part of a delegation led by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which also recommended Rwanda to them.

Build Station has established itself as a prominent player in the Middle East, offering an extensive product range that encompasses designer tiles, surfaces, sanitary ware, lighting solutions, high-quality furniture, and accessories.

“We believe in quality and practicality above all else, and we offer solutions that respond to the environmental challenges of today’s world. By supplying top-quality products, Build Station aims to nurture a life-long love of home development among its customers,” AlNajjar says.

The company has made its mark in the business world by emphasizing quality and innovation, targeting various B2C individuals, construction markets, and industry professionals such as interior designers, contractors, architects, and fit-out companies.

Participating in the Tanzanian and South African expos provided Build Station with a unique opportunity to connect with key stakeholders, explore new business opportunities, and mark the next exciting chapter in their global expansion journey.

The CEO at the heart of it

With over 15 years of expertise in international and government relations, including a decade at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s International Relations department, AlNajjar knows all too well the opportunities and challenges of expanding into new markets.

His educational background, including a degree in business administration from the United Arab Emirates University and an executive certificate in organizational leadership from Cranfield School of Management, reflects his commitment to excellence. He is the driving force behind this conglomerate’s success.

AlNajjar extensive connections in the public, private, and government sectors have proven instrumental in Build Station’s growth and now planned expansion.

He recently took on the role of Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chamber’s Building Materials Group, dedicated to supporting the emirate’s construction sector and enhancing its international standing.

Build Station is renowned for distributing some of the global brands in its showroom and ecommerce platforms, which can be shipped to any destination in East Africa, as the company sets up shop in the near future.

The conglomerate has its own brands including Lighting Stores, Illus, Ilict, Ceramic Home, Hatch and Hypnotek, among others. Other brands supplied by Build Station include Duravit, Geberit, Living Ceramics and DAB.

The firm is seeking to establish business to business connections in Rwanda and East Africa’s construction markets as well as industry professionals such as interior designers, contractors, architects, fit-out companies.