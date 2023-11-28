CECAFAU18: Kenya Defeat Rwanda 1-0 to Qualify to the Semis

In the ongoing 2023 CECAFA U18, Rwanda national team lost 1-0 to the host.

Kenya national team’s under 18 started the game brightly with full confidence as they were playing in front of their home crowd.

Aldrine Kibet’s 37th-minute rasping shot was Enough to register the first and leading goal to the Kenya Junior’s U18.

Rwanda attempted to fight back with a number of ambitious attacks, but the host managed to keep them at bay till the first half.

The second half started with changes both sides as the visitor’s coach decided to bring in Olivier Rukundo to replace Ndayishimiye.

Kenya created many chances to confirm the supremacy but defensively Rwanda was in game control to keep calm the situation.

The game referee blew the whistle for the end of the game to allow Kenya U18 national team to top Group A table with six points.

Kenya’s Under 18 boys’ national team booked a ticket to the Cecafa regional football tournament semifinals despite their final encounter on Saturday game against Somalia.

Rwanda will return in the pitch against Sudan on Friday 1st December 2023.