Gambian Vice President In A Visit to Rwanda

International

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 9:57 pm

Gambian Vice President and Prime Minister Muhammed B.S Jallow(L) with Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente

The Prime Minister of Rwanda, Dr. Édouard Ngirente has received Gambian Vice President and Prime Minister Muhammed B.S Jallow to discuss ways in which both countries can share knowledge and governance best practices.

VP Jallow, and his delegation are in Rwanda for an official learning visit and tour which will take three days and started the trip this morning by visiting the Kigali Genocide memorial site in Gisozi where they learnt more about the country’s history but also paid respect to victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Gambian Vice president(Middle) and his delegation

Jallow proceeded to pay a courtesy call to Ngirente this evening of November 28, 2023 and both officials held closed discussion to further the existing cooperation between the two countries which has for example seen Rwandans borrow knowledge in the financial management system from Gambia.

This has resulted in the implementation of the Integrated Financial Information System (IFIMIS) – that enables the Ministry of Finance in Planning, Budgeting, Payments, Receipts, Assets Management and Accounting.

The system has automated the planning, budgeting, accounting and financial reporting processes; leading to better fund allocation & management.

As part of the cooperation, Gambian delegations have previously visited Rwanda with a purpose of learning about Rwanda’s Public Sector Reforms that happened in Rwanda since 1994 which helped in the reforms made in Gambia in 2018.

The Minister of Education, Gaspard Twagirayezu told the local press that both officials were able to appreciate the existing South-to-South cooperation and they discussed the role of their offices in coordinating government business, learning from Rwanda’s home grown solutions in governance.

“The delegation was interested in learning from our National Dialogue (Umushyikirano), the National Leaders retreat and the annual Presidential Citizens outreach where citizens meet and discuss with the president but also our National Performance contracts,” Twagirayezu said.

PM Edouard Ngirente face to face with his Gambian counterpart and their respective delegations

Twagirayezu noted that the Gambian delegation will also seek to understand Rwanda’s education in technology (EdTech) and visit one of the model schools in Kigali.

“Both countries have collaboration in financial technology but want to discuss more on how technology works in education and we have some education in technology projects that they will be touring,” Twagirayezu said.

Rwanda and Gambia are among the few African countries that have waived visas to African nationals. Others are Benin and Seychelles.

