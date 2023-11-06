Former Governor CG Gasana Suspected of Soliciting Illegal Benefit, Abuse of Functions

The former Governor of Eastern Province CG(Rtd) Emmanuel K Gasana is suspected to have committed a crime of soliciting and accepting illegal benefit and abuse of functions, National Public Prosecution exclusively revealed to KT Press on Monday.

“He is suspected to have committed the crime of soliciting and accepting illegal benefit and abuse of functions under article 4 and 15 of the law on fighting against corruption,” Faustin Nkusi, the Spokesperson of National Public Prosecution told Kigali Today on Monday.

Furthermore, Nkusi confirmed: “We received the case file from Rwanda Investigation Bureau on 30th October 2023. The case will be filed to court for pre trial detention.”

Nkusi confirmed to KT Press, that the Prosecution is preparing to file a court case for for pre trial detention “today.”

CG(Rtd) Gasana was suspended from office through a statement by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente October 25 due to matters under investigation. Hours after the suspension, RIB confirmed holding him on allegations of abuse of office and acquiring illegal benefits.

Gasana, who has been the Governor of Eastern Province since March 2021 served as the governor of the Southern Province from October 2018.He was suspended from the Governorship owing to “matters of accountability under investigation” in May 2020, before being redeployed to the Eastern Province in March 2021.

Before that he served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), with a rank of Commissioner General (CG) in Rwanda National Police (RNP) between 2009 to 2018. Prior to being deployed to Police he served in different capacities Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) at a rank of Brigadier General in the RDF and served as acting Chief of Logistics for the army.