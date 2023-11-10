Home NewsNational Nyagatare District: Former Governor Gasana Appears In Court To Answer Corruption Charges
National

Nyagatare District: Former Governor Gasana Appears In Court To Answer Corruption Charges

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer 9:58 am

Former Governor appeared in Nyagatare district Primary Court this Friday morning.

T

Related Posts

BRD Floats Sustainable Link Bond on Rwanda Stock...

Fire Guts Ecobank Headquaters in Kigali

Fuel Price: Some Petrol Stations to Be Held...

Former Head Of Rwanda Cooperatives Agency, Co-Accused Granted...

RURA Hikes Pump Prices

Former RCA Director General In Court, Denies Charges

Security Official Cautions Locals Against ‘Delinquent’ Maasai Shoe...

Rwanda Steps Up AfCFTA Implementation among Women, Youth...

GMOs and Hunger: Will Genetic Modified Crops Be...

RDF Dismisses FARDC’s Allegation of Incursion Into North...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.