Nyagatare District: Former Governor Gasana Appears In Court To Answer Corruption Charges

he former Governor of Eastern Province CG(Rtd) Emmanuel K Gasana on Friday appeared in Nyagatare Primary Court where he was arraigned to answer charges relating to soliciting and obtaining illegal benefits.

Gasana, who until last month was the Governor of the country’s Eastern Province, is suspected to have committed a crime of soliciting and accepting illegal benefits and abuse of functions, according to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA).

Security was tight at the Nyagatare-based court, with cameras and recorders not allowed, while only people linked to the case were allowed into the court.

Earlier this week, Faustin Nkusi, the Prosecution Spokesperson told KT Press that Gasana is suspected to have committed the crime of soliciting and accepting illegal benefits and abuse of functions, in contravention of article 4 and 15 of the law on fighting against corruption.

Furthermore, Nkusi said they received the case file from Rwanda Investigation Bureau on 30th October 2023 and later it was filed to court for pre-trial detention hearing. Earlier this week, KT Press understood that the case will be tried in the Province where the alleged crimes happened.

CG(Rtd) Gasana was suspended from office through a statement by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente October 25 due to matters under investigation. Hours after the suspension, RIB confirmed holding him on allegations of abuse of office and acquiring illegal benefits.

Gasana, who has been the Governor of Eastern Province since March 2021 served as the governor of the Southern Province from October 2018.He was suspended from the Governorship owing to “matters of accountability under investigation” in May 2020, before being redeployed to the Eastern Province in March 2021.

Before that he served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), with a rank of Commissioner General (CG) in Rwanda National Police (RNP) between 2009 to 2018. Prior to being deployed to Police he served in different capacities Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) at a rank of Brigadier General in the RDF and served as acting Chief of Logistics for the army.