Will Israel Mbonyi Pull A Mammoth Crowd this Christmas?

Rwanda’s renowned gospel singer Israel Mbonyi, has once again prepared another concert that could leave all roads leading to the Kigali BK Arena in end of year concert.

The last time the renowned gospel singer pulled such a crowd was in December 2022, when he performed in concert dubbed “Icyambu” which brought together Rwandans and foreigners to sing, praise and worship to usher in a new year.

In a one-man show, the celebrated gospel singer, Mbonyi gave a memorable Christmas to his fans and lovers of gospel, who were seated and standing in a fully packed arena (10.000 capacity).

First of all, all tickets to the show “Icyambu” (meaning- The Port) were all sold out before the D-Day. Tickets were selling from Rwf5,000 – Rwf 20,000.

Also the parking lot inside the Arena was just too small to accommodate all cars and some decided to park in the Remera neighborhood around the Arena.

“In Kigali this December 2023, it will be as usual, we celebrate once again,”Mbonyi said.

Israel Mbonyi has staged performances in Europe and in various countries on the continent.

The 31 year- old local gospel musician and songwriter, Mbonyi, launched his music career in 2015 with release of his music video in his fame song “Karame” (here I am).

Mbonyi holds local music awards such as Salax Award 2019 and the ‘Male Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Songwriter of the Year’,Groove Awards show.

He is famous for songs like: ‘Baho’, ‘Urwandiko’, ‘Umukunzi’, ‘Karame’, ‘Nzaririmba’, ‘Ndanyuzwe’ and ‘Nzi ibyo nibwira’ that are enjoyed massively in Rwanda.

The singer is planning to launch his new album “Nk’umusirikare” (Like a Soldier), making his tenth official song album.

However, his recently released song “Nina Siri” (I have a secret- in Jesus) video has gathered 16million views in just four months.

The song is currently trending in the region and is expected to be one of the anticipated powerful songs to pull crowds into tears of joy as they celebrated the ups and downs of the year 2023.