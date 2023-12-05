Basketball: Mandy Lutwama Juruni joined Kepler BBC

Long serving of Ugandan top flight giant City Oilers basketball club and Ugandan tactician coach Mandy Lutwama Juruni has joined Rwandan Basketball’s first league new comer side Kepler Basketball Club as new head Coach on a two year deal.

Juruni, is a true luminary in Ugandan basketball who boasts an impressive track record with City Oilers, clinching a staggering 15 league titles, including nine with the Oilers leading them to two Zone V Championships in 2017 and 2019, solidifying his status as the most decorated coach in Ugandan basketball history.

Beyond his success with City Oilers, Juruni displayed his coaching prowess with the JKL Lady Dolphins (2), KCCA (2), and single championships with UCU Lady Canons and Kyambogo Warriors.

His influence extended to the national stage as he coached the Uganda basketball national team (Silverbacks) in the AfroBasket tournaments of 2015 and 2017, as well as the World Cup qualifiers in 2018 and 2022.

Coach Mandy will start his job as Kepler head coach in upcoming season of Rwanda basketball league slated in few months ahead.

Kepler basketball club is a university team located in Kigali City that started playing in the second division league in 2023.

Kepler was promoted to the first division after finishing second in Division 2 this year behind Inspired Generation.