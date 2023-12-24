Home Sports BeachVolley: Rwanda Qualify for All Africans Game 2024, Road to Paris Still Open
BeachVolley: Rwanda Qualify for All Africans Game 2024, Road to Paris Still Open

by Amon Nuwamanya
by Amon Nuwamanya

 In concluded Zone V Olympic games qualifiers in Mombasa-Kenya, Rwanda national beach volleyball teams secured the spot in the next round (Continental Phase) of Olympic games qualifiers as they have also secured a ticket for the upcoming All African games scheduled to take place in Accra-Ghana in March 2024.

This riveting competition occurs regularly as the Olympics games approach, with the top three countries earning their tickets to the next round from their respective Zone to continental phase. From there, only one team in each
category will qualify for the Olympic Games.


This year’s Zone V Olympic qualifiers held even greater significance, as it also served as qualifiers for the upcoming All African Games in Accra, Ghana in March 2024. Rwanda proved their prowess and earned not just ticket for the next round in Olympics qualifiers, but also secured the ticket for All African Games.

As the Rwandan teams made their way towards victory, they showcased exceptional performance as the men’s team displayed winning streak, after smashing their neighboring countries such as Burundi, Uganda and the host
Kenya before losing to Egypt at the final by Golden set.

On the other hand, the girl’s team faced tough competition, losing two matches including one against Egypt and Kenya, ultimately securing a respectable third place.

The tournament saw a total of five countries from the eastern region compete, namely Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Egypt, and Burundi.

Each country was represented by two teams, one for men and one for women, meaning a total of eight players per country as each team was composed of a pair.

