CECAFA U-18: Uganda Is Through To The Final After Edging Rwanda 1-0

Abubakar Mayanja’s lonely goal was enough to the Uganda national youth team U18 to qualify to the final of ongoing CECAFA U18 championship that is taking place in Kenya.

Both teams were favorites to qualify before the game but lucky goes to Uganda cranes youth team thanks to Abubakar Mayanja’s goal on 59th minute of the game.

The first half was balanced between both teams with a lot of attention to avoid the early conceded goal but Uganda national youth team was good in attacking but Kayiranga Baptist’s boy managed to control the opponent’s attitude.

The first half ended with goalless draw as both teams entered in the break with no one is under dog, both teams were favorites.

The second half started with high intensity to the yellow and black Boys (Uganda) but Rwanda national youth team controlled well the game closing gaps and avoid Un necessarily individual mistakes.

Their tricks did not last long as on 59 minutes of the game, the young Abubakar Mayanja registered the first and leading goal of Uganda national team that brought the hope to qualify on the Ugandans at large.

Kayiranga Baptista the head coach of Rwanda made some changes to strengthen the team, he brought in Irakoze Jean Paul for Iradukunda Pascal.

Uganda head coach made his first substitution as he brought Denis Kisiriko to replace Richard Okello and the team continued to dominate in all ways.

Rwanda tried to use different tactics to find the equalizer but Uganda controlled well the situation.

In Rwandan Side, they made again double substation as they brought in Rukundo Olivier and Okece David for Sibomana Sultan and Ndayishimiye Barthazar respectively but unfortunately was not luck as they tried different attempts but the results remained still.

Rwanda not eliminated completely as they are waiting the loser between Kenya and Tanzania to fight for the third place, while Uganda will lock horns with the winner on the final.