Kendrick Lamar Sets An Electrifying Performance At Move Africa Concert

From the president speech to Sherie Silver’s colorful dance performance, the American rapper Kendrick Lamar gave a one of a kind performance.

After a 10 minutes suspense the headliner of the concert opened his act, before appearing on the stage dancers preceded him in black and white outfits.

Everything was black and white from dancers on the stage, the décor, the black vail with a shape of Africa white map and Campton written on it in big letters, everything was monochromatic.

Kendrick Lamar gave an electrifying set with his hit songs like swimming pools, DNA, We gon be alright, damn, Loyalty, bitch don’t kill my vibe, love…

The audience was singing on top of the lung song after song, a full live set with instrumentalists behind the powerful sound electrifying the arena. The image on big screens was video like image with effects adding the flavor to the show.

The concert started 8:20 with people still queuing at the gate to get inside BK Arena where the concert was held. The turnup was big in numbers as some people were still trying to find their sits, taking a look on vendors to find a drink was a struggle.

The saa moya hitmaker Bruce Melodie performed some of his hit songs and also his latest feature with Jamaican singer songwriter Shaggy “When she is around”.

Comedian/MC Arthur Nkusi, journalist Jackie Lumbasi, journalist Davy Carmel Ingabire, DJ Makeda Mahadeo and Kenyan queen of Tik Tok Azziad Nasenya were among the MC of the concert as they announced speakers and performance one after another.

Tanzanian Swahili star Zuchu thrilled the audience in a pink outfit and her dancers buy her side. In enjoyable moves she danced to every song and made the audience dance but complained a lot about her sound that wasn’t well tuned.

Among speakers was the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Sherrie silver rocked the stage performing with children ofher foundation “Sherrie Silver foundation” in silver like clothes and African country flags as they ended.

President Paul Kagame gave a minute speech wishing everyone to end the year well and saying that Africa can stand together and address most of its challenges.

“Picking on the theme of health which a precious asset, Africa can address most of its challenges. I want to dedicate this moment to community health workers who keep us safe and healthy. Africa has organized around health, countries dedicated 15% of their national budgets and I am happy to be the health financing champion for the AU.” President Paul Kagame said Rwanda will continue hosting the global citizen through move Africa.

Ariel Wayz and DJ Toxxyk performed after the president’s speech. Ariel ended up calling Kivumbi kind and Bruce the 1st on stage to perform their featured song “Demo”

The move Africa concert organized by global citizen with the aim to eradicate extreme poverty, came to Rwanda it’s first time and intend to stay for 5 more years as said by Liz Agbor Tabi the vice president for global policy and strategic relationships at Global citizen.