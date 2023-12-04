Home Sports Djihad Bizimana Grabs First Kryvbas Goal To Seal Victory Over Oleksandriya
Djihad Bizimana Grabs First Kryvbas Goal To Seal Victory Over Oleksandriya

by Eddy Abayisenga
written by Eddy Abayisenga 12:14 am

Bizimana has started in Kryvbas midfield in 13 of 16 league matches.

Djihad Bizimana scored his first goal for Kryvbas KR to propel the hosts to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Oleksandriya in Saturday’s Ukrainian Premier League match at Stadion Shakhty Zhovtneva.

Amavubi skipper was in the right place at the right time in the 83rd minute as he netted a dramatic winner, helping Kryvbas come from behind to earn all three points.

Artem Shulyanskyi gave the visitors the lead in the 31st minute, and it took the Kryvyi Rih-based side 48 minutes to equalise the score with Jean Morel Poe bagging five minutes after coming off the bench before Bizimana scoring a late winner.

Djihad Bizimana celebrating his first goal for Kryvbas.

Bizimana, who joined the Ukrainian outfit in July 2023 on a two-year deal, has already gained Yuriy Vernydub’s trust by starting 13 of the 16 league games.

After the victory, Kryvbas went level on points with SC Dnipro-1 at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League with 33 points from 16 matches.

Bizimana is settling in Ukraine.

