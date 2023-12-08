Home NewsNational End Of Transition: New Mayors Elected to Fill Vacant Posts
End Of Transition: New Mayors Elected to Fill Vacant Posts

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 2:23 am

Kayitesi Dative, the new Rutsiro district mayor

Several districts have elected new leadership committees which replaced acting officials who had assumed office a couple of months ago.
The Western Province and the Northern Province had the biggest number of vacant posts due to a case of accountability and shortfalls on safeguarding Rwanda’s unity that forced former mayors and their deputies to resign.

New Mayor of Musanze Nsengimana Claudien(Middle) and Uwanyirigira Clarisse and Théobard Kayiranga in charge of economic affairs and social affairs respectively

In Musanze district, Nsengimana Claudien was elected mayor with two deputies including Uwanyirigira Clarisse and Kayiranga Theobald vice mayor for economic affairs and vice mayor in charge of social affairs respectively.

Mukamana Solina, Burera Mayor

Gakenke District elected Mukandayisenga Vestine as new mayor, while Burera district elected Mukamana Soline.

Mukandayisenga Vestine, the new mayor for Gakenke district

In the Western Province, Mulindwa Prosper, who has been acting mayor of Rutsiro district, was elected as the new mayor for Rubavu district replacing  Kambogo Ildephonse- who was fired in March this year.

Mulindwa Prosper, the new Rubavu mayor

For Rutsiro district, the electoral college voted Kayitesi Dative as mayor with vice mayors Emmanuel Uwizeyimana (economic affairs) and Umuganwa Marie Chantal (Social affairs).

In Karongi district, Mukase Valentine, who was serving as the vice mayor social affairs was elected mayor with 213 votes against her opponent Mukase Valentine who gathered 76 votes, thus becoming the next vice mayor for social affairs.

Mukase Valentine, the new Mayor for Karongi District

Former Karongi mayor Mukarutesi Vestine was fired in October after the council resolved that she was not fulfilling her duties despite consistent reminders.

Mupenzi Narcisse, the new mayor for Nyamasheke

In Nyamasheke district, Mupenzi Narcisse became the mayor after being voted into the district council. Mupenzi replaces Appolonie Mukamasabo who was fired in August after he failed to fullfill his duties as mayor.

Kagabo Rwamunono Richard

Meanwhile, Kagabo Rwamunono Richard was elected vice Mayor of Rwamagana District in charge of Economic Development.

All the officials were sworn-in and took oath of office to serve their citizens diligently.

    

     

 

