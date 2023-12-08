End Of Transition: New Mayors Elected to Fill Vacant Posts

Gakenke District elected Mukandayisenga Vestine as new mayor, while Burera district elected Mukamana Soline.
In the Western Province, Mulindwa Prosper, who has been acting mayor of Rutsiro district, was elected as the new mayor for Rubavu district replacing Kambogo Ildephonse- who was fired in March this year.
For Rutsiro district, the electoral college voted Kayitesi Dative as mayor with vice mayors Emmanuel Uwizeyimana (economic affairs) and Umuganwa Marie Chantal (Social affairs).
Former Karongi mayor Mukarutesi Vestine was fired in October after the council resolved that she was not fulfilling her duties despite consistent reminders.
In Nyamasheke district, Mupenzi Narcisse became the mayor after being voted into the district council. Mupenzi replaces Appolonie Mukamasabo who was fired in August after he failed to fullfill his duties as mayor.
Meanwhile, Kagabo Rwamunono Richard was elected vice Mayor of Rwamagana District in charge of Economic Development.
All the officials were sworn-in and took oath of office to serve their citizens diligently.