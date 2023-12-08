End Of Transition: New Mayors Elected to Fill Vacant Posts

Several districts have elected new leadership committees which replaced acting officials who had assumed office a couple of months ago.

The Western Province and the Northern Province had the biggest number of vacant posts due to a case of accountability and shortfalls on safeguarding Rwanda’s unity that forced former mayors and their deputies to resign.

In Musanze district, Nsengimana Claudien was elected mayor with two deputies including Uwanyirigira Clarisse and Kayiranga Theobald vice mayor for economic affairs and vice mayor in charge of social affairs respectively.

Gakenke District elected Mukandayisenga Vestine as new mayor, while Burera district elected Mukamana Soline. In the Western Province, Mulindwa Prosper, who has been acting mayor of Rutsiro district, was elected as the new mayor for Rubavu district replacing Kambogo Ildephonse- who was fired in March this year. For Rutsiro district, the electoral college voted Kayitesi Dative as mayor with vice mayors Emmanuel Uwizeyimana (economic affairs) and Umuganwa Marie Chantal (Social affairs).

In Karongi district, Mukase Valentine, who was serving as the vice mayor social affairs was elected mayor with 213 votes against her opponent Mukase Valentine who gathered 76 votes, thus becoming the next vice mayor for social affairs.