Guy Bukasa Appointed AS Kigali Head Coach

AS Kigali on Thursday appointed Guy Bukasa as their new head coach to succeed André Cassa Mbugo.

“AS Kigali Football Club has with immediate effect appointed Mr. Guy Bukasa as its head coach,” reads the club statement.

The Kigali-based side designated the 36-year-old Congolese national after parting ways with Cassa Mbugo on November 30 following the club’s horrendous results in the league and internal financial hitches.

Bukasa spent just one season at Gasogi United and spearheaded them to a nine-place finish during their first year in the top tier in 2019. He then joined Rayon Sports for a year before returning to Gasogi United where he spent another seven months.

The former AS Nyuki head coach had been in charge of the DR Congo U21 team since August.

AS Kigali have poorly performed in this premier league season; they are the second bottom in the standings with 15 points from 15 games. Bukasa will start with duties with the match slated on January 13, 2024 against Bugesera FC at Bugesera Stadium.