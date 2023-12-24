Police Call for Safer Celebrations

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has urged the public to enjoy responsibly and to “ensure safety first” in their festive celebrations.

The RNP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Boniface Rutikanga called for the usual collaboration and information sharing to prevent anything that can affect the happiness of Rwandans.

“The festive season comes with merry celebrations, mass movement of people and increased traffic flow.

All these should follow the law, guidelines and in respect for the rights of other people,” ACP Rutikanga said.

He reminded drivers to follow traffic regulations and to avoid anything that can lead to road accidents and loss of lives.

“Drivers tend to over speed during this period to scramble for passengers, and sometimes resulting into fatal accidents.

Although the Police with continue its usual road safety, drivers are required to make safer driving or riding choices that guarantees their safety and that of other road users. Gerayo Amahoro should be their guiding principles,” the spokesperson emphasized.

He further cautioned against drunk-driving, using a phone or driving under stress, among others, which result into accidents.

Despite the usual readiness of the force and related operations, he said, the customary partnership with the public should continue to report anything that can affect their security and safer merrymaking.

“Festivities are characterized by happiness in families, Christmas shopping, movements of people joining their loved ones and other merrymaking.

They are enjoyed differently, depending on one’s belief; some go for prayers, others in musical shows and entertainment spots, while others celebrate from their homes. Each of these scenarios should be done in the best way that the person next is not affected.”

He also warned against serving alcoholic beverages to minors, which is punishable by law.

The spokesperson reminded those operating bars to follow the guidelines not to serve alcohol to a visible drunk person.

“Rwanda National Police reassures security and all those celebrating should feel safe. Police in partnership with other security organs is always there to make sure that all people are enjoying and celebrating safely.”