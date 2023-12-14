PHOTOS: Arsenal’s Jurriën Timber In Rwanda, Meets Football Youngsters

Dutch star and Arsenal defender Jurriën David Norman Timber, is in Rwanda as part of the “Visit Rwanda” partnership between the English club and Rwanda.

The 22-year old defender, who also plays for the Netherlands national team, arrived in Rwanda on Thursday morning where he is expected to engage in a series of activities, including conducting football clinics and visiting different tourism attractions.

Upon arriving at Kigali International airport, Timber said that he was excited to be in Rwanda.

“Really excited. I think it’s amazing, it’s an amazing experience. A lot of people can say the same. I was excited to come and now that I’m here, I’m even more excited,”

“To be honest, I am Just having a nice time, I think we have a full program, so I’m just going to enjoy that time, my girlfriend came with me, so I think we’re going to have a good time,” Timber said.

Timber also spoke about his injury, stating that he is now in good shape.

“It’s going well. I’m feeling good, it’s a long process, it’s not an easy injury, a lot of hard work, but I can’t complain about how it’s going now, so I’m feeling good,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Timber met football youngsters at a football clinic at Kigali Pele Stadium where he was also met and cheered by Arsenal fans in Rwanda.

The Government of Rwanda, through the Visit Rwanda initiative, entered a partnership with Arsenal in 2018, as the official tourism partner, as well as the club’s first sleeve sponsor. The partnership was renewed in 2021.

By the end of the first year of the partnership, Rwanda’s tourism revenue increased by 17% to US$498 million in 2019 from US$425 million in 2018 and tourists from Europe increased by 22% and by 17% from the UK in the first year of partnership according to the RDB.

Arsenal’s partnership with Rwanda also contribute in the development of Rwandan football locally as Arsenal bring football experts with a focus on improving the quality of coaching at the grassroots level for girls and boys.

Timber joined Arsenal football Club in July 2023 from Ajax on a long-term contract but he was not lucky during his start after suffering a ligament injury on his right knee that require surgery and keeps him out for a period of time until now.