REG To Face Universite Douala In AWBL Quarter-Finals

REG women will square off against Cameroon’s Universite Douala in the Africa Women’s Basketball League quarter-finals on Sunday at 1 p.m. Kigali Time.

The Rwandan side cruised into the quarter-finals with a 96-65 blowout over Benin’s ASPAC on Thursday evening to cap off group-stage games undefeated.

American point guard Destiney Promise Philoxy stole the limelight as she chipped in a game-high 22 points to spearhead Esperance Mukaneza’s side to a fourth consecutive victory and a first-place finish in Group B.

Tiffany Mitchell put forth a staggering performance, contributing 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Nia Clouden and Betty Kalanga also finished with double digits, adding 16 and 10 points, respectively.

REG had the upper hand from the start to end of the contest at Alexandria Court, though the two sides went toe-to-toe in the first half, which the Beninese outfit trailed 22-19. The Rwandan representative extended their lead to 11 points at the halftime break after winning 25-17 in the second half.

ASPAC crumbled in the final two quarters, being overwhelmed 31-14 and 18-15 by REG.

Coumba Diarra was the leading scorer for ASPAC as she notched up 16 points and eight rebounds, whilst Godgift Benson Joseph and Aishatou Kondoh Sobabe added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

REG were positioned in Group B along with Overdose (Cameroon), Inter Clube (Angola), Equity Bank (Kenya), and ASPAC (Benin).

Universite Douala finished fourth in Group A with five points after winning only one game.

Mitchell is on fire

Tiffany Mitchell is leaving a lasting impression at the underway Africa Women’s Basketball League in Alexandria, Egypt, as the American guard leads others in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game.

Mitchell hit the ground running in her first game for REG, grabbing 23 points in their 86-45 victory over Cameroon’s Overdose.

She sank 34 points to help Esperance Mukaneza’s team outclass Inter Clube of Angola 96-89 before scoring 21 points in REG’s comprehensive 84-50 win over Kenya’s Equity Bank.

AWBL Quarter-finals fixtures:

Universite Douala vs REG

Equity Bank vs KPA

Overdose vs SC. Alexandria

Nigeria Customs vs Inter Clube