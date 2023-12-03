RPL: Kiyovu hold APR to 1-1 draw

Kiyovu Sports demonstrated no signs of a hangover from their financial difficulties on Saturday evening as they brought off a close-fought 1-1 draw against APR at Kigali Pele Stadium.

APR had to battle back to earn a crucial point, with Gilbert Mugisha cancelled out Richard Kilongozi’s strike in the first half.

Kiyovu Sports had resolved payment issues before the game after some key players reportedly objected to playing without receiving their salaries.

Despite these controversies, the host started the match quickly on a flying pace. Therefore, Joslin Bipfubusa’s men broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Kilongozi powered a left-footed fine strike into the corner of the net, with Pavelh Ndzila failed to stop the shot despite getting his hands to the ball.

Few minutes later, Claude Niyomugabo had to clear Olivier Niyonzima’s header off the line but Kiyovu maintained their dominance at the time.

The host didn’t keep the lead for long as Gilbert Mugisha converted a spectacular freekick into the back of the net in the 35th minute to salvage a point for the visitors after Frodouard Mugiraneza fouled Bosco Ruboneka in the 25 yards to the goal.

From then on, both sides produced some scoring chances, fueling nail-biting moments on the pitch, but ultimately no one scored a winner as they shared the spoil on a 1-1 tie.

It’s getting exciting on the league standings following APR’s draw as the defending champion top the table on 26 points, just a point ahead of Police and three ahead of their arch-rival Rayon Sports. Kiyovu are sitting in sixth position on 17 points from 12 matches.

Saturday’s Day 12 full results:

Police 2-1 Marines

Musanze 0-1 Gorilla

Etoile de l’Est 0-1 Amagaju

Sunrise 0-1 Gasogi United