Home Sports RPL: Kiyovu hold APR to 1-1 draw
SportsUncategorized

RPL: Kiyovu hold APR to 1-1 draw

by Eddy Abayisenga
written by Eddy Abayisenga 8:33 am

Richard Kilongozi netted as Kiyovu Sports held APR to a 1-1 stalemate at Kigali Pele Stadium

Kiyovu Sports demonstrated no signs of a hangover from their financial difficulties on Saturday evening as they brought off a close-fought 1-1 draw against APR at Kigali Pele Stadium.

APR had to battle back to earn a crucial point, with Gilbert Mugisha cancelled out Richard Kilongozi’s strike in the first half.

Kiyovu Sports had resolved payment issues before the game after some key players reportedly objected to playing without receiving their salaries.

Despite these controversies, the host started the match quickly on a flying pace. Therefore, Joslin Bipfubusa’s men broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Kilongozi powered a left-footed fine strike into the corner of the net, with Pavelh Ndzila failed to stop the shot despite getting his hands to the ball.

Kiyovu Sports team that face APR.

Few minutes later, Claude Niyomugabo had to clear Olivier Niyonzima’s header off the line but Kiyovu maintained their dominance at the time.

The host didn’t keep the lead for long as Gilbert Mugisha converted a spectacular freekick into the back of the net in the 35th minute to salvage a point for the visitors after Frodouard Mugiraneza fouled Bosco Ruboneka in the 25 yards to the goal.

From then on, both sides produced some scoring chances, fueling nail-biting moments on the pitch, but ultimately no one scored a winner as they shared the spoil on a 1-1 tie.

It’s getting exciting on the league standings following APR’s draw as the defending champion top the table on 26 points, just a point ahead of Police and three ahead of their arch-rival Rayon Sports. Kiyovu are sitting in sixth position on 17 points from 12 matches.

Djihad Nzeyirwanda couldn’t halt Gilbert Mugisha’s mind-blowing freekick

Players tussle for the ball.

Saturday’s Day 12 full results:

Police 2-1 Marines

Musanze 0-1 Gorilla

Etoile de l’Est 0-1 Amagaju

Sunrise 0-1 Gasogi United

Related Posts

Former Prime Minister Twagiramungu Dies In Self-Imposed Exile,...

Rayon Sports 1-0 Bugesera: Bugingo’s Strike Sends Mohamed...

“A Nation Of Peace Makers” Saddleback Church Pastors...

Only 30-40 Per Cent Of Rwanda’s Mineral Deposits...

Kenya, Uganda to Partner with Rwanda to Remove...

Bank of Kigali to Digitize All Services by...

Rwanda Recognized for Implementing Malabo Commitments

Volkswagen Boss Admits The Company Is Losing Competitiveness

CECAFAU18: Kenya Defeat Rwanda 1-0 to Qualify to...

Gambian Vice President In A Visit to Rwanda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.