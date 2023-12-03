Home Sports Cecafa-U18: Rwanda To Face Uganda in Semis
Cecafa-U18: Rwanda To Face Uganda in Semis

by Amon Nuwamanya
written by Amon Nuwamanya 8:47 am

The youngsters advanced to the semifinals.

Rwanda’s Under 18 national youth team will lock horns with Uganda in the semi finals encounter in ongoing 2023 CECAFA U18 championship in Kenya.

This comes after Uganda national U18 teams finished the group stages games on top after edging South Sudan by 2-0 and the semis games scheduled on Tuesday 5th, December at Jomo Kenyata Stadium in Kenya.

Rwanda booked their ticket to the last four of the 2023 CECAFA youth tournament following a 3-0 thrashing of Sudan on Friday, December 1.

Rwanda was pooled in Group A alongside host nation Kenya, Somalia and Sudan whereas Group B was includes Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan, and Uganda.

Jean Baptiste Kayiranga’s boys are waiting to face Uganda.

Rwanda ended their group stage campaign with 6 points on second in group A behind the host nation (Kenya) who came on first with all 9 points.

During his campaign, Rwandan coach Jean Baptista Kayiranga with his boys managed to win two games out of three where they won the opener against Somalia by 1-0 lost to the host by 1-0 before smashing Sudan by 3-0.

The competition, which runs in a span of two weeks till December 9, gathered eight teams from the East African region battling for supremacy in youth football in the Kenyan cities of Kisumu and Kakamega.

Uganda beat South Sudan 2-0 to finish first in the group B.

 

Uganda and Rwanda will face off.

 

