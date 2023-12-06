Home Business & TechEconomy Rwanda Reviews Fuel Price Downward
Economy

Rwanda Reviews Fuel Price Downward

by KT Press Reporter
written by KT Press Reporter 10:43 am

New fuel price reduce transport burden

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority(RURA)has reduced the fuel price as the country heads into festive seasons.

The pump price has been brought to Rwf 1639 a litre, down from Rwf 1822 of the last two months, which is a difference of Rwf 183 per litre.

On the other side, diesel was brought to Rwf 1635, down from Rwf 1662, a difference of  27 per litre in the prices that will apply for the next two months, effective from December 6.

“Change in price is conditioned by the international market trends,” part of the communique reads.

