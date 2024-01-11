Home NewsNational Extradited Genocide Suspect Wenceslas Twagirayezu Released
National

Extradited Genocide Suspect Wenceslas Twagirayezu Released

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 7:06 pm

Wenceslas Twagirayezu (middle) extradited to Rwanda from Denmark in 2019

Genocide suspect Wenceslas Twagirayezu extradited from Denmark has been released by the High Court Chamber of International, Cross-border Crimes in Nyanza.

Twagirayezu was extradited in 2019, after a long battle against the decision that took him up to the European Court of Human and People’s Rights.

He has since been facing charges of genocide crimes committed in former Rwerere Commune in the current Rubavu District, where thousands were killed during the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Wenceslas Twagirayezu in court

During his trial, Twagirayezu lined up 26 defense witnesses, including 13 Congolese whom he said can prove he was in DRC during the genocide against Tutsi.

The decision to release Twagirayezu was reached by High Court this January 11, and court said that there was no evidence Twagirayezu was in Rwanda at the said dates of alleged genocide crimes and accusing witness testimonies were discrepant.

Twagirayezu was the second genocide suspect to be extradited from Denmark after Emmanuel Mbarushimana, who was extradited in 2014.

