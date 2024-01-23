Home Sports Peace Cup R16: Rayon Sports Eliminate Interforce As Kiyovu Suffer Shocking Elimination
by Eddy Abayisenga
by Eddy Abayisenga

Rayon Sports reached the Peace Cup quarter finals on a 5-2 aggregate against Interforce.

Rayon Sports have progressed to the Rwanda Peace Cup quarter-finals despite their second-leg 2-1 defeat to Interforce on Tuesday evening at Kigali Pele Stadium thanks to their first-leg 4-0 win that paved the way.

Interforce skipper Irakoze Mugisha led the way with a brace – a penalty in the first half and an inside-the-box fine finish in the 56th minute – but it wasn’t enough to earn his side a berth in the quarter-finals.

Hadji Iraguha pulled one back for the title holders, and they would have done it earlier had Joackiam Ojera not failed from the spot.

On the other hand, Kiyovu Sports shockingly crashed out of the competition on away goals despite beating Gorilla 3-1 in their round-of-16 second leg on Tuesday, with Moussa Gatera’s men moving on with a 3-3 aggregate score.

Kiyovu were without their head coach Joslin Bipfubusa and his assistant due to “the club management’s choices,” said club vice-president Karim Mbonyumuvunyi.

Kiyovu Sports crashed out on away goals.

Chérif Bayo opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with an excellent header to send his side into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The Mumena-based team retained their determination in the second half as Fred Muhozi netted the second goal after mere minutes in the second half to level the score at 2-2, considering the first-leg result.

Mustapha Nsengiyumva ensured to keep Gorilla’s chance alive in the 78th minute when he adroitly fired into the net to cut the deficit. Five minutes later, Bayo resuscitated Kiyovu’s hope of reaching the quarter-finals again, poking the ball into the back of the net from Muhozi’s pass.

However, Kiyovu fired a blank as they could not find the fourth goal, which would send them into the quarter-finals.

