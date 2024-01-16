Rayon Sports New Head Coach Will Be Announced This Week, Says Club President

Rayon Sports president Jean Fidèle Uwayezu says the club will appoint a new head coach this week, with Mohamed Wade returning to his role as assistant coach after three months in charge as interim head coach.

“We are wrapping up all procedures, and we reckon the new head coach to start duties this week. Then, Mohamed Wade will continue as an assistant coach,” Uwayezu said in a press conference on Monday.

There had been speculation that Rayon Sports was mulling over sacking Wade following their upsetting 2-1 league defeat to Gasogi United on Friday, but Uwayezu downplayed it.

Wade was named the club’s interim head coach in October 2023 after Yamen Zelfani’s departure.

Uwayezu pointed out the club’s financial instability is among the rationale behind the delays in naming Zelfani’s successor.

Le Messager head coach Jimmy Ndayizeye is reportedly on the brink of being appointed Rayon’s next head coach as the Burundian has been holding talks with the 2022-23 Peace Cup holders.

Uwayezu also indicated that the club is searching for a new goalkeeping coach after parting ways with Samuel Mujabi Kawalya, who departed the side on January 8 after getting “the other opportunity” as Rayon Sports spokesperson Roben Ngabo told KT Press.

Furious Uwayezu hit out at the fans who allegedly tried to attack him and club Secretary General Patrick Namenye after Friday’s 2-1 defeat.

“If they came to beat me up, I would go to the police and say I did this out of self-defence or provocation, but those would end up going to the morgue.”

He urged the fans to be disciplined regardless of the team’s result and to avoid hurting anyone due to the loss. However, Uwayezu apologised to the fans for the defeat, asserting that it is not yet over.

“We want to win every title held in Rwanda.”