Home Obituaries First Lady Jeannette Kagame Condoles With Late President Geingob’s Family and Namibians
Obituaries

First Lady Jeannette Kagame Condoles With Late President Geingob’s Family and Namibians

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 2:47 pm

Mrs. Kagame writing her private message of sympathy in the eulogy book

Rwanda’s First Lady Jeannette Kagame has condoled the former First Lady Monica Geingos and the people of Namibia following the death of country’s President Hage Geingob.

President Geingob was pronounced dead on February 4, at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he had spent days battling with cancer.

Mrs. Kagame (left) travelled to Namibia this February 10

Mrs. Kagame travelled to Namibia were she in-person passed on her heartfelt condolences to her counterpart Monica Geingos, and also left a private message of sympathy in the eulogy book.

In pictures, Mrs. Kagame was seen comforting her counterpart with a hug and holding her hands as the two First Ladies grieved.

Mrs. Kagame was seen comforting her counterpart Monica Geingos (with glasses).

Late Geingob is praised by many for being a champion of Pan-Africanism.

In the meantime, Nangolo Mbumba, the former Vice President has been sworn-in as the interim President of Namibia.

A memorial service for the 82-year-old late Namibian President will be held February 23 with a burial ceremony on February 25, as announced by President Mbumba.

Related Posts

Rwanda Consumer Price Index Up By 3.1 Percent

President Kagame, Amir Of Qatar Discuss Ties, Situation...

Numbers of Karatekas Growing, Shaping Good Leaders –...

KFH Responds to Medical Negligence Accusations at Rwanda...

Justice Sector Commits to Fighting Corruption from Within

King Faisal Hospital To Become A Regional Medical...

15 Years Of Impact: Water for People Eyes...

Amahoro National Stadium Nearing Completion

Former Governor Gasana Back In Jail After Attending...

Rwanda And Polish First Ladies Visit Model ECD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.