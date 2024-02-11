First Lady Jeannette Kagame Condoles With Late President Geingob’s Family and Namibians

Rwanda’s First Lady Jeannette Kagame has condoled the former First Lady Monica Geingos and the people of Namibia following the death of country’s President Hage Geingob.

President Geingob was pronounced dead on February 4, at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he had spent days battling with cancer.

Mrs. Kagame travelled to Namibia were she in-person passed on her heartfelt condolences to her counterpart Monica Geingos, and also left a private message of sympathy in the eulogy book.

In pictures, Mrs. Kagame was seen comforting her counterpart with a hug and holding her hands as the two First Ladies grieved.

Late Geingob is praised by many for being a champion of Pan-Africanism.

In the meantime, Nangolo Mbumba, the former Vice President has been sworn-in as the interim President of Namibia.

A memorial service for the 82-year-old late Namibian President will be held February 23 with a burial ceremony on February 25, as announced by President Mbumba.