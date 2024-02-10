Home NewsNational President Kagame, Amir Of Qatar Discuss Ties, Situation In Gaza-Palestine
President Kagame, Amir Of Qatar Discuss Ties, Situation In Gaza-Palestine

by Edmund Kagire
President Kagame held talks with the Amir of Qatar on a wide range of issues.

President Paul Kagame on Saturday met and held talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, in the country’s capital Doha, focusing on “productive and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in key sectors including infrastructure and hospitality, according to the Office of the President.

At Lusail Palace, the two leaders discussed ways to develop and enhance bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of common interest.

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks also focused on the situation and developments in “Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories” in relation to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

On the Rwandan side, it was attended by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Jeanine Munyeshuli, the Director General of the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR) and other senior officials.

The two leaders were accompanied by officials from both sides.

