Rwanda, India Seek to Enhance Defence Cooperation

A visiting Indian Delegation and the Rwandan Defence Ministry held their first Meeting Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) to discuss collaboration in areas like training, joint military exercises, defence industrial cooperation among others.

The meeting held in Kigali, Rwanda on 8 February, 2024 was hosted by the Rwanda Defence Minister Juvenal Marizamunda and witnessed the Indian delegation apprise Rwanda of the soaring growth of Indian defence industry’s exports to friendly countries.

The Indian delegation was led by a Joint Secretary and included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Armed Forces and attended by the Charge d’Affaires in the Indian mission in Kigali.

The Rwandan side highlighted areas where the Indian Armed Forces and industry could collaborate with their Defence Forces under the aegis of the Defence MoU signed between the two countries during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Rwanda in 2018.

Indian delegation’s visit is expected to give additional impetus to the existing relationship between the two countries but also expand the areas of cooperation and enhancing the progress already made in various sectors to include trade, education, energy, health and defence, among others.