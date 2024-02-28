Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba Appointed High Commissioner to Tanzania

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame last night proposed General Patrick Nyamvumba as Rwanda’s High Commissioner in Tanzania.

Gen. Nyamvumba will take over from Fatou Harerimana who was proposed as new High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda in Pakistan.

From this ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, several other appointments were made, including Director generals in charge of several regions.

Among them, Teta Gisa Rwigema, daughter to Rwanda’s hero late Maj. Gen. Fred Gisa Rwigema was appointed Director General for Africa.

In other institutions, Francis Kamanzi was appointed Chief Executive Officer for Rwanda Mining and Petroleum Board(RMB) replacing Amb. Yamina Karitanyi who took over from Francis Gatare since September 2021.

The cabinet appointed several other civil servants on senior positions in Minitry of Justice, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The cabinet approved the university of Rwanda, and the national family and nutritional policy.

Approved was also the sale and purchase agreement of Laboratoire Pharmaceutique du Rwanda(LABOPHAR) between the government of Rwanda and Depot Pharmaceutique et Materiel Medical Karisimbi Ltd.