Joseph Blackmore Wins Tour du Rwanda 2024 After Incredible Stage Eight Triumph

Peter Joseph Blackmore has been crowned the Tour du Rwanda 2024 champion following his remarkable stage-eight victory on Sunday to become the first-ever English rider to win the race.

The 21-year-old English cyclist, riding for the Israel-Premier Tech team, attacked at the well-known Kwa Mutwe, pulling away from the pack to grasp the lead and hold it until the finish line. He raced the 73.6-kilometre final stage, which started and ended at Kigali Convention Centre, in one hour, 47 minutes, and 37 seconds.

“It means a lot like it’s my first race of the season and first race for Israel Premier Tech. I didn’t race last year, so to come back and win is amazing,” Blackmore after winning the 16th edition.

Pierre Latour of TotalEnergies and Ilkhan Dostiyev of Astana Qazaqstan Development, finished second and third, respectively, 30 seconds behind Blackmore.

Blackmore prevailed in the Tour du Rwanda 2024, clocking 17 hours, 18 minutes, and 46 seconds after eight stages that covered 718.9 kilometres, making it the shortest one since 2009, and he also bagged €3,500.

Dostiyev came in second place overall, 41 seconds off leader Blackmore, and received €2,000, whereas Jhonatan Restrepo finished third, 43 seconds behind the race winner, and also received €1,500.

Eric Manizabayo scooped the Best Rwandan Rider award, following his 15th-place finish overall, five minutes and 13 seconds behind the leader, while receiving €600.

Bike Aid’s Dawit Yemane was rewarded with the Best African Rider of the 16th edition after finishing tenth overall, three minutes behind the leader, and bagged €600, Pierre Latour of TotalEnergies was named the Best Climber and bagged €600, while Eritrea chalked up the Best Team award and €1,000.

Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) and Ministry of Sports used this year’s race as a preparation for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships which will take place in Kigali from September 21 to 28, 2025, marking the first-ever time the annual world championships have been held in Africa.

Eritrean cyclist Henok Mulubrhan, who won the Tour du Rwanda 2023, wasn’t able to contest in this year’s race due to a shoulder injury he sustained early in the month.

Stage eight results:

1. Peter Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) 1hour 47minutes 37seconds

2. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) +30seconds

3. Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development) same time

4. William Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step) same time.

5. Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Polti Kometa) same time

General classification:

1. Peter Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) 17hours 18minutes 46seconds

2. Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan Development) +41seconds

3. Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Polti Kometa) +43seconds

4. William Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step) +1minute 25seconds

5. Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies) 1minute 34seconds