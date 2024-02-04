RPL: Etincelles Hold Police To 1-1 Draw

Etincelles held Police to a 1-1 stalemate at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday as Vincent Mashami’s side missed the chance to snatch the second spot in the Rwanda Premier League standings.

In-form Peter Agblevor had to cancel out Aman Rutayisire’s superb freekick to ensure the hosts pulled off a draw.

Both sides played out a dull first half. Still, Etincelles ended it with a bang as Aman Rutayisire opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a spectacular left-footed freekick on the edge of the box to give the visitors a 1-0 lead going into the half-time break.

Vincent Mashami made two adjustments at half-time, with Didier Mugisha and Hesbon Rutonesha coming on for Muhadjiri Hakizimana and Eric Niyonsaba, respectively, to sharpen his midfield and front line as well.

The hosts started the second half quickly with a leveller, and it was on-fire Peter Agblevor, the brace hero against APR in the Heroes Cup final, who struck again as the Ghanaian striker headed in Chriss Shami’s cross in the 46th minute.

The match was neck and neck throughout the second half, with the two sides creating several clear-cut scoring chances as they sought to break the stalemate.

Etincelles’ Gedeon Bivula had to clear the ball, which deflected off Agblevor, off the line in the 81st minute to keep his side far from a defeat as the contest ended in a 1-1 tie.

Police would have taken the second position had they sealed three points since APR edged out Musanze 3-1 at Umuganda Stadium to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 games in the league.

However, the Rwanda National Police-owned club, who have a game in hand, are third with 32 points, seven points shy of league leader APR, who have two games in hand, whilst Radjab Bizumuremyi’s team sit in 14th place with 19 points from 19 games, just two points above the relegation zone.