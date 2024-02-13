Rwanda Football Federation Suspends Congolese Player Hertier Nzinga Luvumbu

Congolese footballer and Rayon Sports FC forward striker Heritier Nzinga Luvumbu has suspended for six months out of Rwanda football and related activities.

The decision was reached by the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) disciplinary committee after it found that the Congolese international striker Luvumbu showed, displays symbols and gestures with political connotations- which is controversial with the regulations set by local federation, Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the World Football Association (FIFA) to associate sports and politics.

During match day 20 of Rwanda Premier League (RPL) Rayon FC against Police FC, Luvumbu scored a massive free kick to put his side among the leading teams in league standing.

Luvumbu celebrated by placing a hand on his mouth and two fingers on his temple, an action that is interpreted as a shot to kill, a political gesture used by Congolese leaders to mislead the public on the causes of the conflict in the Eastern Part of the country.

The celebration triggered a massive debate, many accusing the striker of politicising the game, while some advocated for his banning. Previous videos show that the player has been doing the celebration but his colleagues would restrain him.