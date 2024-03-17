ICPAR, Chancen International Enter Partnership To Finance Professional Accountants

Nancy Gihozo Karake completed her secondary school education and wanted to enroll at Akilah Institute but due to financial constraints in the family, she was not able to afford her fees to graduate in hospitality and tourism management studies.

By good luck, she came across information about Chancen International- a tertiary education financing organisation and applied to get a student’s loan to start and complete her studies.

Karake says that in 2017 Akilah officials came at her school (Groupe Scolaire St. Aloys) and pitched about their programs but the students kept asking how they can afford joining the institution.

Following this inquiry, Karake says she got introduced to Chancen’s student’s education financing loan opportunities and using the Income Share Agreement (ISA) to study and pay later, she pursued her two years’ studies at Akilah without regretting taking the loan in which 70% was covered by Chancen.

“With Chancen, they didn’t chase you from school, stop you from doing exams, and you get access to everything related to education. We would see some of our members being chased out of school and denied access to the learning platform, just because they didn’t pay their tuition,” Karake says that all throughout two years she didn’t have to worry.

Currently, Karake is employed as a communications officer and is slowly paying back her student’s loan which has an eight-year repayment duration at 9% interest rate but she plans to pay off in three years.

In order to tap into this education financing opportunity and the need to meet the current demand of profession certified accountants in Rwanda (10,000 in the next ten years) the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda (ICPAR) has entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chancen International and nine ICPAR accredited training providers (universities, colleges and hubs).

The MoUs, signed on March 15, 2024 in Kigali city aim at improving access to study financing for students through ICPAR accredited training providers, opening a window for all Rwandans who want to pursue a professional career in accounting without worrying about where the tuition fees will come from just as in the case of students with similar challenges as Karake.

Amin Miramago, the ICPAR CEO said that they are excited the issue of gaps qualified accountants will be solved, and be able to respond to government observation on the question whether the existing gaps are caused by lack of capacity in the country.

“The signing of this MoU represents a commitment from all parties involved to support the Government of Rwanda in addressing the persistent skills gap in the Public Financial Management sector partly caused by limited financing to ensure the development of a critical mass of competent, professionally qualified, certified, and motivated staff employed in the public and private entities in Rwanda,” said Amin Miramago, the ICPAR CEO.

Miramago revealed that following the signing of the MoU (which will come into force this May, 2024), ICPAR will be able to bridge the capacity gaps in at least five years instead of 10 years.

With financing assurance from Chancen, Miramago said that this will reduce poverty constraints for Rwandans seeking to take professional course and that growth in numbers of certified accountants will respond to the public sector demand for professional certified accountants and reduce the risk of some closing shop.

Ross T. Nathan, the Senior Operations Manager at Chancen International, who has a 25-years banking experience, said that this step forward in increasing education financing loans is an ambition come true towards addressing the common challenges of families seeking loans to pay for their children’s success in life.

Chancen International tertiary student’s education model called “Study now Pay later” was first tested in Germany before opening its first global operations in Rwanda in 2018.

The model managed to finance 900 students in Rwanda in the first year and has since grown to over 35,000 to date (in Rwanda alone) but also expanded to Kenya and South Africa and focused on a gender inclusive approach to have 60% women beneficiaries.

Nathan said that in order to finance as many Rwandans seeking professional career’s training, the organization plans to raise $21million to achieve this goal, of which so far they have pooled $14million to date.

Representative of ICPAR accredited Training Providers who signed the MoUs said that this is generally going to increase the number of tertiary education applicants, reduce the financial burden of managing physical classrooms especially since the lessons will be digitized, but also applicants drop out from university.

How This Will Work:

An applicant will have to be enrolled as a student with one of the ICPAR accredited training providers (ATPs) in Rwanda.

They will sign an Income Share agreement (ISA) which allows students to receive funding for higher education from Chancen while they’re in school and pay it off using a fixed percentage of their income after graduation but only if they have a salary above Rwf80,000.

This means that if they are not employed they are not ready to start repaying. However, with the demand for accounts in Rwanda, the chances of being unemployed are minimal.

After payment the contract is closed.

Tertiary institutions that want to be part of the MoU have to register with ICPAR as members, and this membership, depending on capacity, gradually from Bronze, Silver to Gold membership.

Tripartite Responsibilities:

Chancen International is responsible for providing Income Share Agreement, a student financing model whereas Chancen International commits to pay a financed amount to the ATP. The amount includes; initial registration, exemption, exam and tuition fees among others and financed students agree to pay back to allow next generations to benefit from the model.

Chancen will be responsible for engaging with students during their school years through different activities and following up after graduation for repayment.

ICPAR, as the facilitator, will provide all necessary data for the assessment of this project. ICPAR will remain the link between Chancen and the financed students after program completion and will leverage on its role as the regulator to facilitate the efforts for repayment of the ISA.

ICPAR will also support the training providers to get professional internships and employment for its graduates and support ATPs to improve the quality of teaching and learning.