Japanese Embassy, Jordan Foundation Sign Grant to Educate Visually Impaired Children 

The Japanese embassy in Rwanda and Jordan foundation have signed a grant worth $ 61,712 to construct a primary school and a dormitory for visually impaired children in Gasabo district, City of Kigali.

Jordan Foundation is a local non-profit organization that serves children with visual impairments.

The grant to construct their school was signed on 13 February, 2024.

Under the framework of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP/KUSANONE), the Japanese government through their embassy will provide funds to construct a school; one dormitory and six classrooms.

According to Noris MFURAYASE, Acting Representative of Jordan foundation, the school is expected to educate 400 visually impaired children.

During the signing ceremony Isao FUKUSHIMA, Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda said that the program is designed to support NGOs, hospitals, schools and local authorities working on the ground, in responding to diverse development needs based on the philosophy of “Human Security.”

“There is no doubt for all of us about the importance of basic education. Everyone should have equal access to basic education services,” Ambassador FUKUSHIMA said.

“However, we can’t help but to say that access to education for children with disabilities is actually very limited. Children with disabilities, especially those from poor families, are often marginalized, despite the efforts of the Government of Rwanda to enhance special needs education in its National Strategy for Transformation,” he added.

He pointed out that based on the Japanese philosophy of “Human Security,” they believe that equal access to education must be ensured for all children with disabilities.

Under the GGP program, the government of Japan provides grants to local and international NGOs, educational institutions, health institutions and local authorities for their development projects at the grassroots level.

According to the Japanese embassy, the GG program has 25 years of history in Rwanda and has been operating in areas including water, agriculture, health, sanitation as well as education.