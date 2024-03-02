Home NewsNational RNP, RDF Roll Out Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme
RNP, RDF Roll Out Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
In Burera District, Kagogo Sector, Nyarubuye Cell, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel (DCG) Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza laid a foundation stone for the construction of Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre and handed over a cheque of Frw5 million to support a local cooperative of Agents of Change composed of rehabilitated drug addicts.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), on Friday, March 1, rolled out community development activities dubbed “Defence and Security Citizen Outreach Programme 2024” to support the national socio-economic development agenda.

The COP Rwanda 2024 human security activities are held under the theme: “30 years of Liberation: Defence and Security Organs with the Community partnering for Rwanda’s Development.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Mubarakh Muganga joined hundreds of residents in Ngoma District, where he launched a clean water project.

In the next three months, RNP, RDF and partners will engage in improving the socio-economic well-being of the Rwandans, including construction of houses for the disadvantaged families, connecting houses that are far from the national grid with solar energy, and constructing Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres.

They will also construct bridges linking communities, extend clean water closer to the people, conduct medical outreach activities, donate livestock to families as well as boats to fishing and water transport cooperatives; give financial support to cooperatives Agents of Change composed of rehabilitated drug addicts, plant trees and construct terraces to fight soil erosion, as well as security and hygiene awareness.

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya launched COP Rwanda 2024, in Rutunga Sector, Gasabo District where she laid a foundation stone for the construction of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre.

Senior government, defence and security officials presided over the launch of the COP Rwanda 2024 in all provinces and City of Kigali where residents were commended for their trust and partnership in maintaining the security of the country as a pillar for development.

The Minister in charge of Emergency Management, Maj. Gen (rtd) Albert Murasira launched the community development activities in Rutsiro District, Boneza Sector where he laid a foundation stone for the construction of an ECD and a bridge.

Since 2010, Rwanda National Police engaged in community development activities known as Police Month.

In 2022, RNP injected about Frw2.5 billion to support community development projects. Community development initiatives worth over Frw1 billion were also handed over to beneficiaries in 2021.

In Bugesera District, the launch of COP Rwanda 2024 activities was presided over by the Governor of Eastern Province, Pudence Rubingisa alongside other officials

The RDF has also conducted the annual Army Week since 2009 to contribute to community development.

The Citizen Outreach Programme is in line with the RDF and RNP constitutional mandate to contribute to Rwanda’s socio-economic transformation.

