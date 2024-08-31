Home NewsNational Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Four Other Generals and 170 Senior Officers Retire
Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Four Other Generals and 170 Senior Officers Retire

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) General Jean Bosco Kazura, former President of Rwanda Military Court Brig. General John Bagabo, Brig General John Bosco Rutikanga, Brigadier General Johnson Hodari and Brigadier General Firmin Bayingana were yesterday honored for great service rendered to the country.

This tribute was also paid to 170 other senior officers 992 servicemen and women with other ranks in a send-off ceremony as they go to retirement.

The retirement of the generals, the senior officers and other ranks whose contract of service in RDF has ended was approved yesterday, August 30 by President Paul Kagame, the Commander in Chief of RDF.

Taking place at RDF headquarters in Kimihurura, this marked the 20th send-off ceremony in RDF.

In RDF communique that was released earlier in the day-August 30, 2024 also, the commander in chief also dismissed Major General Martin Nzaramba, Col Dr. Etienne Uwimana and 19 other senior and junior officers.

He authorised the dismissal and rescission of contracts of 195 other ranks from RDF.

