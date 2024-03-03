Nigerian Actor Mr. Ibu Passes On

Nigeria’s popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, commonly known as “Mr Ibu” in his screen appearances, has died after months of battling sickness.

The 62-Year-Old actor is famously known in Rwanda for his comedy family movie series especially one called “Mr. Ibu”

The actor is said to have succumbed to a cardiac arrest according to Nigerian media reports.

In October 2023, Okafor revealed that he was suffering from an ailment suspected to be diabetes that eventually led to the amputation of one of his legs.

Okafor said he was struck by the problem while on a movie set with other Nollywood actors and actresses.

He appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills. He also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg.

In November 2023, Okafor (Rest in Peace) posted on Instagram that he had been hospitalised for two weeks because of “a strange and dangerous illness” and celebrated his birthday on his sickbed, but revealed doctors had proposed to amputate his legs.

His family agreed to the amputation as the treatment required seven surgeries to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery but in vain.

Okafor acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies. He also ventured into music, just for a short period.

The veteran comedian passed away on Saturday March 2, 2024 at Evercare hospital in Lagos.

National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, broke the news of the death of Okafor on his Instagram page.

Okafor acted in more than 200 Nollywood films including Mr. Ibu (2004), Mr. Ibu 2 (2005), Mr. Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr. Ibu in London (2005), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007)

Okafor was known as “Nigeria’s Borat” and in 2012 described homosexuality in Nollywood as akin to a virus, saying “If there is any way in this world that people can make them stop it or kill it, please do it.

Okafor was a graduate from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Nigeria but also worked as a hairstylist, ventured into photography and also worked in a company that produced crates. After secondary school, he was admitted into the College of Education, Yola, but pulled out due to financial difficulties.

Born on 17 October 1961 as John Ikechukwu Okafor, the deceased actor and comedian had divorced with his two wives and is survived by three children, Emmanuel Okafor, Chelsea Okafor, and Jay Jay Okafor.

Many Mr Ibu fans have shared condolences on X, reminiscing movies the late actor has featured.