Rwanda Mining Licenses To Go Digital

Rwanda Mining, petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) has initiated an electronic registration platform that will enable companies to apply for and acquire mining and exploration licenses digitally.

The Board said that the digitized process will commence effective April 15, 2024, and will be conducted under the new system- Geological Information and Mining Cadastral System (GIMCS).

“To use technology in applying and granting licenses for mining and exploration is aimed at further improving the services we offer,” RMB said in an announcement released February 21.

RMB says that the digital information system will replace the manual process of applying for licenses and permits for mining and excavation activities.

The manual process has required that one fills in a form and required documents manually and then send to the RMB email- which also takes a long process to come from the secretary to the technical team to reach the rightful authority.

This time around, an applicant will have to apply in the system by opening an account, a process which takes 10 minutes, if all required documents are at hand- that includes proof of payment of a licenses fee- which varies depending on the type of license.

This means that after an application is submitted, the responsible team will directly see it in the system and automatically send the applicant a reception message which will be reflected in their emails or phone messages.

According to RMB, this new system will reduce loss of documents sent on email and may not easily be traced. This makes it easy to follow up on case by case but also allow the sector players to submit their quarterly report.

RMB says that this will help existing licensed owners to renew their licenses but also allow new applicants to on-board easily. There are two types of licenses that RMB offers- mining and excavation- which depend on the surface area covered (that is the long term and short term).

Depending on the type of license applied for, one will be able to get it from one month to 10 days- which is reduction in time of application and feedback.

To easy licenses fees payments, RMB says that there is a plan to integrate this service with Irembo pay platform (an e-government digital payment platform).

Currently license fees are being declared at Rwanda Revenue Authority RRA- which means the payment and proof of payment has to be deposited and collected physically, so as to be submitted.