On Saturday, APR FC won the Rwandan Premier League Championship for the 2023-2024 season by defeating Kiyovu Sports 1-0, earning their fifth consecutive championship.

APR FC, the Rwandan Army’s football team, clinched the title during the 27th matchday of the season, playing against Kiyovu Sports at Kigali Pelé Stadium. APR FC only needed a draw to secure the championship, regardless of other match outcomes.

Kiyovu Sports, a fierce rival, presented a challenge because they wanted to prevent APR FC from winning the championship against them. Players like Mosengo Tansele, Richard Kilongozi, and Nizeyimana Djuma made attempts to score, but APR FC’s goalkeeper, Pavelh Ndzila, kept them at bay.

APR FC wasn’t just sitting back, though. In the 26th minute, Ruboneka Jean Bosco, known for his powerful shots, struck the crossbar after his shot was deflected by Kiyovu’s goalkeeper, Nzeyirwanda Djihad. Despite efforts from both sides, the first half ended in a 0-0 tie.

In the second half, neither team seemed to have a clear advantage. But in the 51st minute, APR FC broke through when Mugisha Gilbert, from outside the penalty area, noticed that Nzeyirwanda Djihad was poorly positioned and scored with a powerful shot.

APR FC continued to press for more goals. Victor Mbaoma did manage to put the ball in the net, but it was ruled offside by the referee, Karangwa Justin. Kiyovu Sports also pushed for an equalizer but without success. The match ended with APR FC winning 1-0.

Rayon Sports won their match against Bugesera FC, but it didn’t matter because APR FC secured the championship for the 2023-2024 season with three games to spare. They accumulated 63 points, while Rayon Sports had 51, so the remaining games could not close the gap.

Since APR FC was founded in 1995, they’ve won 22 championships, and this marks their fifth consecutive title since 2019-2020.

APR FC will represent Rwanda in the upcoming CAF Champions League for the 2024-2025 season.