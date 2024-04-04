FIA Prize Giving Ceremony 2024 to Be Held in Kigali

The 2024 Fedération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Prize-Giving ceremony will take place in Kigali on December 13, FIA announces.

It will be the first time the event which recognises the attainments of all FIA Champions over the past season is held in Africa.

“The upcoming 2024 FIA Prize Giving ceremony marks a significant milestone as it will be hosted by an African country for the first time ever. Save the date and join us in Kigali, Rwanda, on the 13th of December 2024,” FIA posted on X.

The ceremony will conclude the FIA Annual General Assembly week, which will be held at Kigali Convention Center from December 9-14.

It has been the traditional closing event of FIA Annual General Assembly week since 2011.

Organized by FIA, the International Automobile Federation, the FIA Prize-Giving ceremony is considered one of the year’s most awaited events within the motorsport community. It brings together champions from every international motorsport’s major category to receive their official FIA awards during a memorable star-studded evening.

Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen, who races for Red Bull in Formula One, scooped the world champions at the 2023 FIA Prize Giving gala, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, following his dominant 2023 performance and back-to-back drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin won the 2023 FIA Action of the Year award, whilst Oscar Piastri, who competes for McLaren in Formula One, received the 2023 FIA Rookie of the Year.

Rwanda is becoming as a hub of significant events, having hosted major events such as Basketball Africa League (BAL), Trace Awards & Festival 2023, The 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2022), Global Citizen Festival 2023, among others.

This falls under the Visit Rwanda campaign, which embarked on in 2018 and has been promoted by elite football clubs including Arsenal, PSG, and Bayern Munich since 2018, 2019, and 2023, respectively, through their partnership with Rwanda Development Board (RDB).