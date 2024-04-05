Rwanda’s First Milk Powder Plant At Trial Phase

The Rwf 45 billion powder milk factory located in Eastern Province of Rwanda has opened doors to start production at trial phase, Governor Pudence Rubingisa has said.

The factory whose construction activities were launched in 2021 has a capacity to process 650,000 liters of milk per day. It will rely on 300,000 liters from Nyagatare district and get more supplies from other pastoral districts like Gicumbi and Nyabihu from Northern Province and Western Province respectively.

“The factory is operating in trial phase, to check the quality of the machine as they also receive supplies. The factory will produce not only powder milk but also the ultra health drinking milk that is normally produced in Kigali,” said Rubingisa.