Apostille Services Now Available in Rwanda – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation(MINAFFET) has, through the Irembo platform, started issuing documents, that simplify the process of legalizing and authenticating public documents so that they can be recognized internationally in foreign countries.

The issuance of the document commonly called ‘Apostille’ officially kicked off on June 5, 2024 and it will be accessible online (e-apostille).This comes after Rwanda signed the “Apostille Convention” (1961 Hague Convention Treaty) in October 2023, which aims to simplify ways to obtain the necessary documents abroad.

This process include documents needed when applying for various services outside of Rwanda, such as: birth certificates, degrees and transcripts, marriage certificates, criminal record certificates among others.

Rwandan citizens, residents and foreigners (including investors) will be able to use legalized public documents from Rwanda within the 124 countries- parties to 1961 apostille convention, in a simplified and more efficient manner,” MINAFFET wrote on social media.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Government of Rwanda, Alain Mukuralinda said that this e-document will reduce the lengthy process of acquiring these documents.

“It rare that one can go for these documents at Ministry of Justice which normally offers them, without finding long queues,” Mukuralinda said.

“You find that there are students who want to sign degrees, school academic transcripts, to sign certificates for children whom they want to take abroad. Although we now have many private notaries, there is a plan to make these process easier.”

Currently, people who need services abroad are required to take the necessary documents to a notary to get them stamped.

These are now immediately taken to an Irembo agent or submitted directly on Irembo platform (www.irembo.gov.rw) and sent to MINAFFET. One will wait for a period of 1-3 days for the Apostille document without going to the ministries of Justice and Foreign affairs for validation.

However, documents related to the transfer of movable and immovable property will continue to be issued through the usual channels of buying and transferring ownership.