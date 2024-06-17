Eat Fish For A Healthy Heart And Brain, MINAGRI Reminds Us

Eating fish is an important source of omega-3 fatty acids. These essential nutrients keep our heart and brain healthy. Two omega-3 fatty acids found in fish are EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid).

Our bodies don’t produce omega-3 fatty acids, so we must get them through the food we eat. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in every kind of fish, but are especially high in fatty fish.

Some good choices are salmon, trout, sardines, herring, canned mackerel, canned light tuna, and oysters.

However, the varieties available in Rwanda are also packed with these nutrients.

Fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium.

Omega 3 helps maintain a healthy heart by lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of sudden death, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, and strokes.

It also aids healthy brain function and infant development of vision and nerves during pregnancy.

Omega 3 may decrease the risk of depression, ADHD, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and diabetes and may prevent inflammation and reduce the risk of arthritis.

Some studies have also found that fish consumption increases sleep quality.

Eating fish at least one or two times per week is considered sufficient to reap its benefits.

It’s government priority

Given the importance of fish on our diets, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) has put special emphasis on a programme that seeks to encourage Rwandan community to consume and get the health benefits of fish.

To make this work, in March 2023 the European Union, the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency (LuxDev) and the Belgian development agency (Enabel) joined MINAGRI for the launch of ‘KWIHAZA’, a project that supports transformation towards sustainable food systems.

The four year programme (2023-2026) will develop the value chains in aquaculture, fishery, and horticulture sectors.

The European Union and Luxembourg contributed to Kwihaza project with 10 million euros and 5.5 million euros respectively.

Kwihaza project will provide training to smallholder farmers and set up research centers to improve the quality and meet market standards.

The project also aims at promoting consumption of healthy and sustainably produced local food and increasing farmers’ income.

“I believe it will leave a transformative impact in the development of Rwanda’s aquaculture, fishery, and horticulture sectors for the next four years,” Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri, said at the launch of the project.