If Election Was All About Past Achievements, I Would Vote for the Incumbent – Candidate Mpayimana Reveals

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
by Jean de la Croix Tabaro

Philippe Mpayimana speaking to his audience

Philippe Mpayimana, the independent candidate who is vying for Rwanda Presidency has said that his objective is “not to correct past mistake”,  but to help the country make one step forward.

In Burera and Musanze district, Mpayimana whose campaign symbol is stairs which seek to explain that his ambition is to bring the country from bright to brightest, was given several questions from an estimate 200 supporters from both sites respectively.

They told him that they know the incumbent Paul Kagame who achieved a lot in socio-development in the last three decades and asked him: “As for you, do you think you would do better?”

Mpayimana who calmly took note of the audience’s appreciations to the flag bearer of RPF Inkotanyi answered:”If Election was all about rewarding a candidate for past achievements, I would vote for that candidate too.”

In other areas, Mpayimana who has 50 items on his manifesto, said that if elected, he would develop sports, tourism and infrastructure.

He said that once elected, he would change a lot in the judiciary where for example, any defendant who is found not guilty is compensated for all the period they would have spent in prison.

