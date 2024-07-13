CECAFA KAGAME CUP: APR Through To The Semis After Edging El Merriekh Bentiu FC

As the CECAFA KAGAME CUP 2024 continues, Rwanda representative APR FC have already secured a semi-final ticket after edging El Merriekh Bentiu FC of South Sudan 1-0, thanks to a goal by Mamadou Sy.

Tonight’s win for the Lions marks their second consecutive win in the group stages, maintaining a clean sheet after beating Singida Big Stars in the opening game and now El Merriekh Bentiu FC.

APR FC controlled the game from the start, creating many chances but failing to finish early, which led to a goalless first half.

The second half was crucial for the Lions to confirm their win and avoid pressure while continuing their winning streak. On 68th minute, Coach Darco Novic made strategic changes, bringing in Mamadou Sy and Kwitonda Alain for Taddeo Lwanga and Dushimimana Olivier respectively.

Just two minutes after coming off the bench, Mamadou Sy scored a header goal assisted by team captain Niyomugabo Claude, putting the Lions ahead.

In the 77th minute, APR FC’s top scorer from last season, Victor Mbaoma, left the pitch for Dauda to help defend the result. This substitution allowed APR to continue dominating South Sudan’s team until the final whistle.

The lone goal from Mamadou Sy puts APR FC on top of the table with 6 points, while SC Villa holds the second position with 4 points.

Action continues today with two Group B matches. Sudan’s Al Hilal will battle guest side Red Arrows FC (Zambia) in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, while Gor Mahia FC (Kenya) will take on ASAS Djibouti Telecom, all at the Azam Complex, Chamazi.

The regional tournament (CECAFA KAGAME CUP) is supported by Rwanda President Paul Kagame.