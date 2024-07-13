You Can’t Fake Unity, Excitement And A Turn Up Like This – Kagame At The End of Presidential Campaigns

The flag bearer of RPF Inkotanyi in the July 15th Presidential elections has concluded his campaign rallies with a strong speech against critics who, in most cases do not even have information about Rwanda.

The campaign trail which has been concluded in Kicukiro, Kigali city included acknowledgement of all those who contributed to the good conducts of the events in 18 sites.

Those include artists, leaders of eight political parties that supports the candidates, and the mammoth crowds of people at every site.

“Imagine 200,000 on site, 300,000 on another and some 500,000 people on a site like this…you can’t fake unity, you can’t fake excitement, you can’t fake a turn up like this one,” Kagame said to the highly excited mammoth of supporters in Gahanga, Kicukiro.

He further said:”It’s a political phenomenon. Your gathering here means a common desire to all of us to find solutions to problems. For us, we have chosen to live according to our choice. It is a choice of RPF, the parties who support us and all of you here.”

He said that thirty years ago, RPF found Rwanda in a sorry state and started to develop the country from a humble beginning, and the country has now developed with strong indicators.

He said that among those who criticize Rwanda on ground of Democracy include a country or countries with just two political parties who alternate on power, but when it comes to Africa, they dictate that there has to always be many political parties. With this, they don’t tolerate a kind of coalition between RPF and eight political parties in these presidential elections.

” But when they want to bring harm to Africa, they become united against us,” Kagame said adding that those who criticize Rwanda should in the first place know the country well.

Against this background, Kagame told RPF supporters, that they should deal with poverty, insecurity and bad leadership and leave those who talk because words cannot cause any harm.

Kagame who is already looking forward to further development in the next five years said, that RPF has said it all, and everyone has understood, now it’s high time to put everything into practice.