Kagame Asks the World to Leave the Issue of ‘Successor’ to Rwandans

The chairman of RPF Inkotanyi and current flag bearer of the party in the July 15 Presidential Elections has asked all those who ask questions about his successor to leave the matter to Rwandans.

This question which kept coming in the press conference that closed the presidential campaigns compelled Kagame to recount the history of leadership 30 years ago.

“For me being a president it started as an accident. First of all, I survived many things that would have killed me, like many other people. It wasn’t by plan. Second, even at the beginning of the process, I did not want to be president; those in charge were obliged to select someone else,” Kagame said.

“After that other person messed up, the parliament removed him and came back to me and requested me and I said okay.”

Kagame said that ever since, people keep asking him when he thinks he should call it quit.

“Ever since I accepted, it’s like I committed a crime; some people ask me when I am leaving, but the Rwandans whom I respect more than anyone else keep saying they want me. I always ask them to find someone who will walk in my footstep. I think someone will be found sooner or later because it’s a necessity.”

Kagame said that in the end, it belongs to Rwandans, not just RPF to find their leader, and it is a national matter, not a problem of anyone else.

“If you bear with us, leave it as our own problem and attend to your own problems in your country and leave the rest to us to resolve in a way or the other,” Kagame said.

The RPF candidate further dismissed the idea of grooming a successor and said : “I told my party that I would not anoint anyone. They have to find someone among many people.”

He said: ” I don’t want a disaster after me. Let them choose whoever they want.”

He said that his way of grooming a successor is not selective, rather, he chooses to address the youth in general, asking them to wake up and take responsibility, and in the end, there can be someone among them who can take responsibility.

The candidate recalls that it’s the youth who, thirty years ago contributed to laying the foundation of what is Rwanda today.

Some journalists asked Kagame how he imagines Rwanda after him, how he makes sure that there is no chaos after him, but he said he cannot guess what happens after him, adding however, that he is not achieving alone.

“I don’t think there is Kagame only. There is Kagame and those people you see, we make progress together, Rwandans contribute a lot. I only provide leadership as by their choice and I am sure when I am not there, there will be another choice that can lead them better, without ruling out the fact that yes, things may not be as good as they have been but that is life.”

He said he can only answer what happens when he is a leader, but believes that there are other Rwandans who can lead this country probably better because int he world leaders come and go and things keep changing.