KEPLER and POLICE Volleyball Crowned 30th Liberation Cup Winners

Kepler Men’s Volleyball Club and the Police Women’s Volleyball team have emerged as winners of the 30th annual volleyball Liberation Cup tournament that concluded yesterday.

This year was the 2nd edition of the volleyball Liberation Cup tournament that was inaugurated by Rwanda Volleyball Federation in 2023.

Both teams claimed the top trophies at 2024 Liberation Cup tourney after respectively defeating the Police men’s team and APR women’s team in the final games following three days of competitive games held at the newly renovated at the Petit Stade Amahoro from July 26- 28, 2024 in Kigali City.

Women’s Category:

Police Women Volleyball Club defeated the APR VC team with 3-1 sets, winning their 2nd consecutive trophy in the tournament, which they as won during the first edition in 2023.

On their way to the title, the Police WVC team defeated the RRA VC (Rwanda Revenue Authority) team 3-1 sets and then faced APR VC, who had previously defeated Ruhango 3-0 sets.

Men’s Category:

The men’s side saw a very tough game throughout. According to the tournament rules, four top teams were required to participate, but given the strength of all the competing team squads (some having added new players), it was difficult to predict which team would win the championship.

In their journey to reach the finals, Kepler VC defeated the REG VC team 3-0 sets, while POLICE defeated APR VC with a score of 3-1 sets.

After battling to the semi-final slot, POLICE VC and KEPLER VC teams met in the final game, where the latter won with a score of 3-1 sets.

Both teams (Kepler and Police) were very strong, with each side adding new players to boost their performance.

Kepler VC had strengthened their team with Dusenge Wycliff and Ugandan player Malinga Kathbert, while Police VC had added Richard Amanor and Daouda Yacoubou, who plays in Saudi Arabia.

Kepler VC’s victory in this year’s volleyball Liberation Cup marks the second cup won since its establishment last year. Earlier this year, Kepler VC scooped the Memorial Kayumba tournament.

Following this successful tourney, Rwandan volleyball teams will start shifting their focus to international competition, as they prepare to travel to Uganda for the KAVC International Volleyball Tournament, scheduled to take place from August 2 to 4 in Kampala, Uganda.