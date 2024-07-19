Regional ICT Organizations In Rwanda To Harmonise Business, Training Models

The regional associations of ICT organizations(RICTAs) that play a role of regulators are gathered in Kigali in a workshop that aim to validate different business models and training for the purpose of harmonization to develop together as a region.

The workshop was organised by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa(COMESA) courtesy of a funding fromt the European Union under the program that was code named ‘Enhancement of Governance and Enabling Environment in the ICT sector (EGEE-ICT) in the Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region (EA-SA-IO).”

It is in this context that the RICTAs in the three day workshop hail from COMESA, East African Community (EAC), Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

These stakeholders include the Association of Regulators of Information and Communications for Eastern and Southern Africa (ARICEA), East African Communications Organization (EACO), Communications Regulatory Authorities of Southern Africa (CRASA), Southern Africa Telecommunications Association (SATA) and Southern Africa Postal Operators Association (SAPOA).

“We have developed business models and training models in consultation with them and other stakeholders. We want to enhance their institutional capacity how they can do their business, technical and human capability,” said Leonard Chitundu in charge of ICT in COMESA.

Yves Iradukunda, the Permenant Secretary of Ministry of ICT-MINICT said that the workshop is a testament to a collective commitment, to continue to enable our countries to put in place the right programs that support infrastructure for ICT but also development across different programs.

“Particularly the EGEE-ICT program is an important initiative that insures the growth of ICT and telecommunication in our region,” Iradukunda said.

“We are informed that there has been significant progress since the insertion of EGEE-ICT program and we want to commit for all the representatives that the program can continue to succeed.”

As for the the government of Rwanda, the official said that the role ICT and capacity building has is very crucial considering the last twenty years it has been one where infrastructure system and digital transformation cannot go without also enabled citizen when it comes to the ability to easily access and navigate and use the ICT services.

The role of RICTAs in the ICT development, is to continue to ensure the ease of quality of services which are human centered. This translates into the ease of access, available infrastructures, affordable devices and connectivity, which, according to the Permanent Secretary is the priority of Rwanda.

According to Chitundu the workshop takes a place after a study which showed gaps in how the RICTAs operate.

“We shall enhance their operations and sustainability of their operations. In terms of human capacity, we are going to impact some knowledge about the emerging issues, emerging technologies,” he said adding that the workshop is all about creating an enabling environment that allows the sector to grow.

“When you give them capacity, the RICTAs will regulate more, will create an environment that improve accessibility and affordability. They will improve regulations in privacy, data protection, and cyber security,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MINICT official counts a lot on collaboration.

“Through collaboration, I believe we can continue the right programs, but also learn from one another, to ensure that there is harmonized regulations and programming that can really ensure further development and expansion of ICT,” he said while commending those who drafted the models.