Rwandans In Diaspora Go To Polls As The Country Chooses The Next President

The much-awaited day is here; Rwandans in diaspora today headed to polls to elect the president who will lead Rwanda for the next five years and the members of parliament-lower chamber for the same period of time.

Rwandans in the country who are estimated to 9 million voters will cast their vote this Monday, July 15.

Three Presidential candidates including the incumbent Paul Kagame of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Independant candidate Philippe Mpayimana are vying for the Urugwiro seat.

Voters will also elect 53 members of parliament from political parties.

There are overall 2591 electoral sites, including 2453 sites in the country and 158 sites in diaspora.

As we write, China was looking forward to counting votes from the seven electoral sites, but Ambassador James Kimonyo of Rwanda in China said that they requested the national electoral commission to extend the closing time by one hour.

“Because the country is huge, some voters missed the train and we requested the extension. Otherwise, we have up to 98% participation so far,” Kimonyo said.

In France, ambassador Jacque Kabale said, that Rwandan voters in France, Italy, Rome in their respective sites have cast their votes including more than 500 voters at the embassy in Paris.

“We did not have any major impediment, except some delays caused by the jam in France due to the July 14 which is the National Day,” said the ambassador.

“We have requested for one hour extension.”

The election will run from 7AM to 3PM, but the electoral commission said, that extension for the sites that need to give voters more room to reach the site, can allow them to go up to 6PM.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, six sites from Australia, New Zealand and Singapore itself have already finished elections and counting of the votes.

“We have submitted the votes to the national electoral commission-participation was above 90 per cent and the list include first time voters. We were obliged to include an annex list because we had voters whom the elections found here as they came for several businesses. We allowed them to exercise their democratic right,” Ambassador Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye said.

For every Rwandan aged eighteen years old and above who are allowed to vote, the national electoral commission said, that they will be put on annex list and be allowed to vote in case they are not able to go to the polling site where they are registered.

“Even those in diaspora can show either their passport or national ID and be allowed to vote,” said Judith, Commissioner at National Electoral commission.

In United States of America, 17 polling sites are now heading to the polls and Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana said that, they made their level best to put the sites on strategic areas where voters will not drive for more than three hours.

In Zambia, Ambassador Emmanuel Bugingo who also represent Rwanda in Malawi said that they had 2 polling sites and they have finished the exercise.

Rwanda’s envoys in foreign countries said, that first time voters were the most excited. There are 1.8 million first time voters globally.

Meanwhile, the vice president of national electoral commission Nicole Mutimucyeye has told the Rwanda Television, that all the tools for tomorrow’s polls have reached all the sites in the country and have already been put in their place pending the exercise tomorrow.

In these elections, voters will start by electing the president on a white ballot paper, then proceed with electing the members of parliament by choosing either a political party where they belong or choosing the only independent candidate (1) who fulfilled the requirements.

“We have combined the two polls in one, not only to cut the budget, but also to ease the process. Imagine, we would have been obliged to have a different poll last year which is time consuming,” Mutimukeye said.

You can still vote without a national ID

In an interview at Rwanda Television, Commissioner Judith clarified that, it is important to bring the national ID while coming to cast one’s vote, because it eases process to check the voter on the list.

However, she said, if ever you have lost it last night and you don’t have the document that stands in the ID, please do not prevent yourself from coming to exercise your right.

Even for those who were not able to relocate their names to their convenient polling site, she said that the national electoral commission is working on it and will give directive beforehand.

Where do observers come from?

Meanwhile, observers are representatives of local and international organization who apply to be allowed to follow the conduct elections.

“They are important people because they constitute a third eye whose report can help us adjust in the following polls,” said Judith.

For tomorrow’s polls, Rwanda accredited more than 1200 observers, including 300 from abroad. Some represent EAC, ICGLR, ECCAS, Francophonie, among others.

Leaving no one behind

The National Electoral commission has made thorough preparations that will allow everyone, whatever their situation to cast their vote, in case they qualify.

For example, the commission has prepared a girl’s room which is meant to cater for women in need of specific hygiene related to their bodies at the site.

There will also be a special cell for emergency care. There is also a special site at major hospitals for the patients who can afford to cast their vote. A site like this will also serve the medical team and patient caretakers.

The National Electoral commission specified the list of people who can vote from any site depending on the nature of their work and these include; the staff of national electoral commission, any staff on mission, security officers, journalists and observers.