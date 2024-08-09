“Building Peaceful Communities: The Impact of Mvura Nkuvure Under The CONNECT Project”

Community-based sociotherapy (CBS) approach has been instrumental in addressing the legacies of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and the daily stressors in communities since 2004. The approach largely contributed to healing, social cohesion and reconciliation in the post genocide in Rwanda, through engaging and empowering local communities to reconnect, discuss, understand, and solve issues that affect them.

In partnership with the Institute for Community Based Sociotherapy (ICBS), CBS Rwanda facilitated Mvura Nkuvure (Heal Me, I Heal You) groups in Ruhango District, and the first cycle of 207 participants completed a journey of 15 sessions across four months. This project is part of the broader three-year CONNECT project, “CONNECTing for Peace: A Scale-up of Community-Based Sociotherapy as an Integrated MHPSS and Peacebuilding Approach in the Great Lakes Region.” The project is a collaborative effort by a consortium of four organizations: the Institute for Community-Based Sociotherapy (ICBS), Center for Community-Based Sociotherapy Rwanda (CBS Rwanda), the Anglican Church of Rwanda, Byumba Diocese (EAR/D-Byumba), and the Transcultural Psychosocial Organization Uganda (TPO Uganda).

During the conviviality meeting in Ruhango, one of the CBS group participants, Jeanne Ahobamboneye* (not real name), a 43-year-old mother of four children from Kamusenyi cell, says she was crippled by a bullet shot in her elbow during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. She faced severe stigma as a single mother, which led to her resignation from community roles and subsequent depression. Her condition improved significantly after participating in Mvura Nkuvure group.

Claire Uwimana* (not real name), another participant, lost her entire family during the genocide and was abandoned by her husband shortly afterward. Her participation in Mvura Nkuvure helped her cope with the trauma and build a new life for herself and her children.

For married couples, Pascal Gakwandi* and Mukandayisenga Consolé* (not real names) benefited from Mvura Nkuvure after resolving their marital conflicts. Their renewed relationship has led to collaborative efforts in farming and building a stable home for their children.

These stories are part of the larger success of the CONNECT project, which aims to contribute to peace in communities in the Great Lakes Region by implementing and mainstreaming a locally developed and locally led integrated Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS)/Peace Building approach. The project will be implemented over three years, training 456 sociotherapy facilitators and involving more than 21,000 community members, with 17,500 expected to participate in at least 11 out of 15 sociotherapy sessions. Additionally, 32 CBS trainers will be certified to facilitate CBS trainings globally.

Fridaus Benimana Francine, CBS Rwanda District Officer in Ruhango, mentioned that the four-month-long social group journey contributes to rebuilding safety, trust, care, respect, and group members define a new orientation of their lives, and get safe spaces to process their emotional memories. She added that many of participants reported that they had previously attempted suicide but have now found hope and healing.

CBS Rwanda researcher also present at the event, Reverien Interayamahanga, highlighted that a 2018 Rwanda Mental Health Survey by the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) showed that 22% of Rwandans have severe depression, with the number rising to 35% among genocide survivors. He emphasized that community healing programs like ‘Mvura Nkuvure’ are crucial in addressing these challenges.

Currently, Mvura Nkuvure under CONNECT project is being implemented across various districts in Rwanda, including Burera, Gasabo, Ruhango, Rwamagana, Rutsiro, Nyamasheke, Gatsibo. As the project expands to Uganda, Burundi, and DRC, it aims to build more peaceful and resilient communities throughout the Great Lakes Region.