Tanzanian football giants- AZAM FC shined on Rayon Sports Day at Kigali Pele Stadium, defeated Rayon Sports at their own home ground.

Azam netted a solo goal a 1-0 against the Blues, a goal that was secured in the 56th minutes by the AZAM FC captain Lusajo Elukaga Mwaikenda who scored with a free header goal.

On the memorable Day, we highlight some notable aspects both on and off the pitch.

Organization and Attendance:

The organization of ‘Rayon Sports Day’ showed the increasing significance of

the event for its millions of fans (Gikundiro).

Early in the day, supporters were already gathered in the streets, enthusiastically heading towards Kigali Pele stadium carrying with them the team’s flags and singing songs that praise their team before the match was scheduled to kick off at 6p.m.

Inside the stadium, there was a variety of entertainment scenes that kept the

crowd engaged while they awaited the game. Attendees enjoyed

performances by MCs, DJs, modern and cultural dancers, and live artists,

enhancing the festive atmosphere leading up to the match.

The full and elaborately decorated Kigali Pele stadium that accommodates

22,000 spectators, indicated that the Rwandan football teams are increasingly

understanding the football business and professionalism in local football.

Team Performance:

Rayon Sports performance in yesterday’s match can be evaluated in the

context of their opponent, AZAM FC.

The Tanzanian club had a successful season, finishing second in their Premier League, and had recently completed a preseason tour in Morocco.

They were also preparing for the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds, where they will face Rwanda Premier League champions APR FC. This made AZAM FC a challenging test for Rayon Sports.

Head coach Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo fielded four new signings: Niyonzima Haruna, Fitina Ombalenga, Niyonzima Olivier ‘Seif,’ and central defender Omar Gning.

The new arrivals contributed to a solid defensive performance, helping Rayon Sports to a goalless first half against AZAM FC.

As the match progressed, Coach Gonçalves made several substitutions,

bringing on Prince Junior Elanga and Rukundo Abdul Rahman for Niyonzima

Olivier and Haruna Niyonzima, respectively.

Adama Bagayogo replaced Charles Bbaale, and Fall Ngagne took over for Iraguha Hadji. Despite AZAM FC’s 1-0 lead, Rayon Sports struggled to break through offensively and could not equalize.

Among the new signings, Senegalese central defender Omar Gning stood out

with his defensive qualities, particularly in clearances, aerial duels, and

successful tackles.

“The team could benefit from more friendly matches to build cohesion among

the new players, coach, and existing squad members” (Writer suggestion)

Friendship in sport friendship is essential, especially between teams from different

countries.

Rayon Sports and AZAM FC have fostered a strong relationship over

the years, evident from their ongoing friendly matches.

This is not the first time AZAM FC has visited Rayon Sports for a friendly at Kigali Pele Stadium; their initial meeting took place back in 2017, marking a seven-year history of mutual respect.

During this latest encounter, the presidents of both teams exchanged jerseys

as a symbol of their friendship.

As Rayon Sports and other teams in the Rwanda Premier League gear up for

the new season, which is set to kick off on August 15, 2024, their focus is on

final preparations for the upcoming season.