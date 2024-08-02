Rwanda Celebrates The First Harvest Day

Rwandans in all walks of life today gathered in their respective villages to celebrate the First Harvest Day, a moment to revisit the culture while also pledging to achieve more in, not only agricultural production, but also in several social and economic activities.

They were in hundreds under a tent or other venues that were prepared for this effect, clad in traditional attire, imikenyero, ready to have a taste of traditional cuisine which, for many of them, is only ceremonial.

Case was in Kinyaga cell of Bumbogo sector, in Gasabo district which was the heart of the ancient Rwanda according to history. On this hill of Rubungo, the celebration featured children who demonstrated what they do best in dancing, and fashion show.

This was intertwined with sharing the maize-ibigori, which is increasingly becoming the brand of Rwanda’s conviviality, ubusabane.

At this place, a senior citizen explained the essence of Umuganura which was all about the king appreciating the harvest of the country, then blessing the farmers and allowing them to enjoy their crops.

In Rwanda, he said, there was no farming activity within the two months of dry season namely July and August. This was a time to enjoy the harvest. Farmers would grab their hoes in September, Nzeli to go back to farms.

He said that women would prepare the sorghum beer-ikigage, while men would avail banana beer, Urwagwa for the farming campaign-ubudehe where men would help each other to prepare the farms on rotational basis,

“It was not decent to got to farm alone. Men would go to their neighbor today and help him, and then go to the next neighbor the following day and so on, until they have the farms ready for October-Ukwakira,” he said.

In an event that mimicked the traditional umuganura, the chief of the village, Innocent Rushombo received the crops from the increasingly urbanized Bumbogo community and then allowed the men and women, accompanied by children to enjoy what they have achieved in all aspects of life.

Among others, the community celebrated the accomplishment of the first phase of a road which makes seeks to be the belt of the village.

“We would like to congratulate you for this milestone. In near future, we shall also come together to tarmac more roads in our neighborhood. This is not difficult if you know the strength of working together,” he said.

Some village leadders-mutwarasibo were awarded with a medal for ceveral achievements which they spareheaded in different things, including infrastructure, hygiene, security, among others.

The image of Bumbogo is reflective of the whole country. It was a business of the thanking everyone for great achiements.

